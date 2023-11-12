S’porean flight attendant nabbed after allegedly shoplifting and biting a man’s arm in Japan

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean flight attendant was arrested in Japan on Nov 6 for allegedly shoplifting goods worth just over 10,000 yen (S$90) and biting a man in a shopping mall.

Bai Peixuan, 33, is suspected to have stolen items worth 10,538 yen at around 11am on Nov 6 from a shop in Narita, Chiba prefecture, according to a local police station.

When a Japanese man, 51, attempted to stop her from leaving the shop, Bai allegedly bit his left arm, leaving him with a minor injury.

The Straits Times understands that Bai works for Singapore Airlines (SIA).

“I did not steal the items, but I intended to pay for them later,” she told police.

The six items found in her possession included bath towels and tote bags, reported Japan’s NTV News.

When asked why she bit the man’s arm, she reportedly told investigators: “He was holding my neck, so I bit him because I wanted him to let go.”

Under Japanese law, people suspected of a crime can be detained by the local authorities for up to 23 days.

In response to ST queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said it is providing consular assistance to the Singaporean concerned, in accordance with the laws in Japan.

ST has contacted SIA for comment.