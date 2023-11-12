She’s just 12, and she has raised over $1.2 million for charity

SINGAPORE – At the age of 12, Chng Rui Jie has raised more than $1.2 million for charity.

She started organising online fund-raisers through Giving.sg when she was nine to raise funds for primary school pupils who might go hungry during recess because of their family’s financial woes.

This desire to help was spurred by Rui Jie’s own experience when she was in Primary 1. She had forgotten to bring her wallet to school and had to go without food during recess.

“That was an unpleasant experience for me,” recalled the Gongshang Primary School pupil. “And to know that there are people who don’t get to eat three meals a day, I feel really sad about it. That’s why I decided to help.”

Her first fund-raiser in 2020 raised more than $56,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) in six months.

To date, Rui Jie has raised $332,000 for STSPMF. She is also their youngest fund-raiser, said a spokesman for STSPMF.

Rui Jie has also organised 60 online campaigns for charities such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Assisi Hospice.

Despite having to prepare to sit the PSLE which ended in October, Rui Jie still managed to raise $285,717 in donations in 2023.

“The PSLE is my first national exam, and my mother advised me to spend more of my time studying for it instead. So during that time, I asked my father to help me check on some campaigns and start new ones.”

Rui Jie’s father, Mr Anthony Chng, 46, helped her start her first online fund-raising campaign for STSPMF. He told her she would be able to help more people by raising funds for the causes she cares about, instead of just donating her pocket money to these causes.

Mr Chng is director of the enterprise division at Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association, a charity that focuses on helping at-risk youth, and his wife is a housewife.

Since her fund-raising debut in 2020, Rui Jie has encouraged more people to contribute to society. For example, she was the youngest person to be invited as a guest speaker at Fundraising Online 2022, an event organised by Resource Alliance – a global community of changemakers and fund-raisers – where she shared insights with professional fund-raisers worldwide about her experience doing online campaigns.

In 2022, she was featured on Cartoon Network’s Redraw Your World campaign, where she spoke about how young people can make a difference.

When asked where her desire to help others comes from, Rui Jie said she had always wanted to play the big sister role for children and animals in need.

“I am the youngest in my family and an only child, so I never had the chance of being a jie jie (Mandarin for elder sister). So I want to help those younger than me and to look out for them like a jie jie,” she said.