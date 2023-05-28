Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28, 2023

No teachers, no academic prerequisites: SUTD challenges traditional learning with new ICT course

Prospective students must be prepared to undergo a rigorous two-tier selection process to be accepted into the programme.

READ MORE HERE

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Singaporean Everest climber, says wife

“And now, Shri is in the mountains, where he felt most at home,” the climber's wife Madam Sushma Soma wrote in Instagram post.

READ MORE HERE

Keep calm, watch your thoughts, speech and actions – these are principles Buddhist leader lives by

Venerable Seck Kwang Phing on his journey from immigration officer to monkhood.

READ MORE HERE

ST wins top awards, including best in Asia-Pacific for World Cup project, at Inma Global Media Awards

ST also took home the third place for an interactive special on living with dementia.

READ MORE HERE

Home buyers who back out of the deal can lose more than just their deposits

A buyer learnt this lesson the hard way when he failed to complete the purchase of a new $3 million apartment.

READ MORE HERE

Immigration clearance rate at Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall higher with automated lanes

ICA now clears 1,000 more bus travellers per hour during the evening departure peak period.

READ MORE HERE

Watch out for perils of social media on youngsters and their developing brains

Experts flag the potential harm to young people's mental health with excessive use.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kongers immigrating to Taiwan may face tighter controls over national security fears

Once a popular refuge, the island's 'forever changing' immigration laws are causing some to feel unwelcome.

READ MORE HERE

Premium Economy: 8 great eats at Chinatown Complex

Try traditional fare from Cantonese honey crackers to Teochew porridge.

READ MORE HERE

Toddler tantrum almost forces family off Langkawi-KL flight, airline cites safety regulations

The incident went viral after a man claimed on Facebook that the cabin crew refused to provide an infant belt or seat belt extender to allow the child to sit with the mother.

READ MORE HERE

