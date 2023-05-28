Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
No teachers, no academic prerequisites: SUTD challenges traditional learning with new ICT course
Prospective students must be prepared to undergo a rigorous two-tier selection process to be accepted into the programme.
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Singaporean Everest climber, says wife
“And now, Shri is in the mountains, where he felt most at home,” the climber's wife Madam Sushma Soma wrote in Instagram post.
Keep calm, watch your thoughts, speech and actions – these are principles Buddhist leader lives by
ST wins top awards, including best in Asia-Pacific for World Cup project, at Inma Global Media Awards
ST also took home the third place for an interactive special on living with dementia.
Home buyers who back out of the deal can lose more than just their deposits
A buyer learnt this lesson the hard way when he failed to complete the purchase of a new $3 million apartment.
Immigration clearance rate at Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall higher with automated lanes
ICA now clears 1,000 more bus travellers per hour during the evening departure peak period.
Watch out for perils of social media on youngsters and their developing brains
Hong Kongers immigrating to Taiwan may face tighter controls over national security fears
Once a popular refuge, the island's 'forever changing' immigration laws are causing some to feel unwelcome.
Premium Economy: 8 great eats at Chinatown Complex
Toddler tantrum almost forces family off Langkawi-KL flight, airline cites safety regulations
The incident went viral after a man claimed on Facebook that the cabin crew refused to provide an infant belt or seat belt extender to allow the child to sit with the mother.