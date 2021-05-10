Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 10.

4 workers at Changi Airport, 3 TTSH patients among S'pore's new Covid-19 cases

There are also three unlinked cases, including a Grab driver.

Changi Airport tests workers after Covid-19 cases; T3 B2 to be closed to public

The main cleaning contractor for T3 will be placed on a safety time-out for 14 days.

Over 12,000 serving extended SHN in S'pore, hotels ramping up capacity, safety measures

The new rules have left some holidaygoers frustrated, as some hotels which previously catered to staycation guests have converted to SHN-only facilities.

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has mutated more than 6,600 times

Are the vaccines available today of any use against these variants?

Surgical masks, vaccines among counterfeit goods on the rise online

Case received 33 complaints last year, up from 12 the year before and seven in 2018.

Divorce talks between Bill and Melinda Gates started in 2019 partly due to Jeffrey Epstein: Wall Street Journal

Melinda Gates' unease about her ex-husband's ties to Epstein dates back to at least 2013, the paper said.

Myanmar poet dies after detention, body returned with organs removed

Mr Khet Thi was at least the third poet to die during protests since the Feb 1 coup.

Police investigating verbal abuse of safe distancing ambassador at Lau Pa Sat

A video that went viral showed two men gesturing and hurling vulgarities at the officer.

Man arrested after he refused to wear mask on MRT

The man was seen telling fellow commuters loudly: "I'm very religious... I hate seeing uncles, granddads with the mask on."

Direct School Admission: What parents need to know about the scheme

Will the Covid-19 situation change the selection process?

