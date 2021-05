SINGAPORE - With the new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system starting this year, more parents are considering the Direct School Admission scheme. Here are the answers to some of the burning questions.

A: The Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme, introduced in 2004, provides Primary 6 pupils with the opportunity to seek admission to a secondary school based on academic and non-academic achievements and talents that they can demonstrate beyond the PSLE.