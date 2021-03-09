Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 9.
Budget debate at a glance: Transforming Singapore for a post-Covid-19 future
From cushioning petrol duty hikes to targeting healthcare subsidies, here are 11 themes that emerged.
Hin Leong Trading, once one of Asia's top oil traders, to be wound up
Three potential bidders walked away from a deal to buy Hin Leong and two related companies as a combined entity.
10,000 migrant workers living in dormitories to get Covid-19 vaccine jab
This comes as the authorities ease restrictions on recreation time for workers.
SIA trials app for Covid-19 test booking and check-in
It potentially paves the way for travel without stay-home notice and quarantine.
Three protesters killed in Myanmar, shops and factories closed
Two of the victims died of gunshot wounds to the head in the northern town of Myitkyina.
Singpass rebranded: What you can use the national authentication system for
Using Singpass to sign digital documents is one of the new uses of the system.
Harry and Meghan: What else did they reveal in interview with Oprah?
Meghan said they were wed in secret three days before the official ceremony, among other things.
Malaysia maintains target of vaccinating 80% of population by Feb 2022 despite doubts
Public health experts have asked whether logistical issues and vaccine hesitancy will affect schedule.
SportSG to limit facility bookings to curb profiteering
From March 29, all ActiveSG members will only be allowed to book a maximum of two slots per day.
A day away: Experience mighty China in Singapore
Some of China's most popular attractions can be accessed virtually.