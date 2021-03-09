Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 9.

Budget debate at a glance: Transforming Singapore for a post-Covid-19 future

From cushioning petrol duty hikes to targeting healthcare subsidies, here are 11 themes that emerged.

READ MORE HERE

Hin Leong Trading, once one of Asia's top oil traders, to be wound up

Three potential bidders walked away from a deal to buy Hin Leong and two related companies as a combined entity.

READ MORE HERE

10,000 migrant workers living in dormitories to get Covid-19 vaccine jab

This comes as the authorities ease restrictions on recreation time for workers.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

SIA trials app for Covid-19 test booking and check-in

It potentially paves the way for travel without stay-home notice and quarantine.

READ MORE HERE

Three protesters killed in Myanmar, shops and factories closed

Two of the victims died of gunshot wounds to the head in the northern town of Myitkyina.

READ MORE HERE

Singpass rebranded: What you can use the national authentication system for

Using Singpass to sign digital documents is one of the new uses of the system.

READ MORE HERE

Harry and Meghan: What else did they reveal in interview with Oprah?

Meghan said they were wed in secret three days before the official ceremony, among other things.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia maintains target of vaccinating 80% of population by Feb 2022 despite doubts

Public health experts have asked whether logistical issues and vaccine hesitancy will affect schedule.

READ MORE HERE

SportSG to limit facility bookings to curb profiteering

From March 29, all ActiveSG members will only be allowed to book a maximum of two slots per day.

READ MORE HERE

A day away: Experience mighty China in Singapore

Some of China's most popular attractions can be accessed virtually.

READ MORE HERE