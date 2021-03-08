Myanmar security forces 'maintaining' universities and hospitals; unions set for strikes

YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar security forces are "maintaining" hospitals and universities in various places in the country, state media reported on Monday (March 8).

The report comes after local media said soldiers had occupied institutions across Myanmar.

Myanmar's major trade unions have called on members to shut down the economy from Monday to back a campaign against last month's coup, raising pressure on the junta as its forces fired weapons after a day of massive protests.

Witnesses reported sounds of gunfire or stun grenades in many districts of the commercial capital after nightfall, as soldiers set up camp in hospitals and university compounds, local media reported.

It was not clear whether anyone was hurt. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-profit, said the army was "intentionally terrorising residents" in Yangon.

The show of force came after some of the largest nationwide protests since the Feb 1 coup, and an alliance of nine unions said they planned a "full extended shutdown" of the economy.

"To continue economic and business activities as usual...will only benefit the military as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," they said in a joint statement.

"The time to take action in defence of our democracy is now."

A spokesman for the military did not answer calls seeking comment and Reuters was unable to reach police for comment. The army has said it is dealing with protests lawfully.

An official from the party of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi died overnight in police custody. National League for Democracy (NLD) official Khin Maung Latt had worked as a campaign manager for one of two Muslim MPs elected in 2020.

Ba Myo Thein, a member of parliament's upper house which was dissolved after the coup, said reports of bruising to Khin Maung Latt's head and body raised suspicions that he had been abused.

"It seems that he was arrested at night and tortured severely," he told Reuters. "This is totally unacceptable."

Police in Pabedan, the Yangon district where Khin Maung Latt was arrested, declined to comment.