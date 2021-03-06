Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 6.

Budget debate: S'pore to revamp healthcare subsidy system for more targeted support

MOH will channel more money towards ensuring that those at the lowest income levels get the help that they need.

Budget debate: More than 350,000 Singapore residents have received first Covid-19 jab, says Gan Kim Yong

More than 40,000 seniors above the age of 70 have also received their first dose.

Myanmar's influencers: How key stakeholders inside and outside the country could shape its future

As the death toll mounts in Myanmar, questions are being asked about whether Asean, the UN and China can and should do more.

Quest for equality: What ought to be relooked amid review of issues concerning Singapore women?

Some say it has to start with the Constitution, while others point out that men play an equally important role.

Sigh of relief in Taiwan after China's parliamentarians start meeting

There had been speculation on whether China's National People's Congress would pass a law on national reunification.

Fare thee well: The Substation's legacy will endure

As a long-time supporter of the iconic arts centre and its patron, I understand and accept their decision to close, says Tommy Koh.

'How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?' asks UN envoy

The situation in Myanmar is moving towards "an acute humanitarian crisis", says Christine Schraner Burgener.

Senior district judge Ong Hian Sun to lead inquiry into fatal Tuas blast

The dates and venue of the inquiry will be announced at a later date.

Budget debate: Flexi-MediSave rules to be eased to allow seniors to withdraw up to $300 for outpatient treatment

The annual withdrawal limits will be raised from $200 to $300 starting June 1, 2021.

Look ma, I'm an inventor: Teaching pre-school kids to invent a better future

Invention education is starting to take root here, beginning with pre-schools across the island.

