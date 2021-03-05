News Analysis
Sigh of relief in Taiwan after China's parliamentarians start meeting
BEIJING - In his speech at the opening of the annual full session of Parliament last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word "peaceful" when he repeated Beijing's enduring desire for eventual reunification with Taiwan.
The omission, deliberate or not, fuelled speculation that China had abandoned its four-decade-old policy of peaceful reunification and would resort to military means to force the self-ruled island back to the fold.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.