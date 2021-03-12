Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 12.

Over 1,500 tech-related jobs on offer at virtual career fair that begins on March 13

Over 100 organisations are participating in the two-week Smart Nation and U: Virtual Career Fair.

US calls China’s Hong Kong moves an assault on democracy, sees ‘difficult talks’ next week

US said it would be frank in telling China how its actions challenge its values when it meets with top Chinese officials on March 18.

2 govt agencies to study trends, staffing situation in Singapore's retail sector

One key trend to be looked at is the rise of remote working, which may affect hiring in the long term.

Indonesian maid is sole Covid-19 community case in Singapore

The 37-year-old woman was tested during investigations into another case, also a foreign domestic worker.

10 years after Fukushima disaster: Japan mourns victims of massive quake, nuclear accident

The nation marked the strongest quake in its history as lawmakers vowed to expand rebuilding efforts.

'Patriots governing Hong Kong' move right out of China's playbook

Critics say changes to the electoral system represent an end to Hong Kong's hopes of democracy.

Mixed reactions to possible P1 intake increase under Phase 2C

Despite the MOE's reassurance that every school is a good school, not all are entirely convinced.

Myanmar junta says Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of S$804,000; 8 killed in anti-coup protests

Eight people were killed on Thursday when security forces opened fire on protests against the coup.

Home Ground: Ethical issues in vaccine roll-outs

A principled and pragmatic approach to securing and allocating Covid-19 vaccines works best, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

'We're not racist,' says Britain's Prince William after Meghan and Harry interview

William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired.

