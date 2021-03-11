Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of money and gold

MYANMAR (REUTERS) - Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments worth US$600,000 (S$805,000) plus gold while in government, a junta spokesman said on Thursday (March 11).

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun added that the information had been verified, and that President Win Myint, plus several Cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and the President had pressured the country’s election commission not to act on the military’s reports of irregularities.

The allegations were the strongest yet by the military since it overthrew the country’s top leaders on Feb 1. They remain under house arrest.

“We will hold an election and we will hand over to the wining party,” military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told a news conference.

“We respect neighbouring countries and international community but we will continue with our five objectives.” The military also respects and values media freedom and has only arrested journalists who were inciting unrest, he said.

Myanmar’s military-appointed election commission has also met with political parties which are suggesting changing the country’s electoral system to proportional representation, according to election commissioner Khin Maung Oo. The commissioner also mentioned the body needed time to study the idea but cannot say for sure if it will be adopted, adding “we haven’t decided anything, we are still learning the system.”

Brig-Gen Zaw Min Tun also announced Myanmar's military was helping more than 1,000 of its nationals, who he said were in trouble in Malaysia, by facilitating their return recently.

He was referring to a recent mass deportation that human rights groups had sought to block due to concerns about their welfare.