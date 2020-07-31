Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31

KL-S'pore high-speed rail discussions ongoing, both sides hard at work to meet year-end deadline
He said the basic thinking behind the rail project remains true and the Republic is studying Malaysia's proposals on changes.
LRT system for RTS Link might cost less even with new depot: Experts
The experts agree that having the depot in Malaysia instead of Singapore would mean lower costs, including land acquisition and labour costs.
Coronavirus: Just 0.3% of cases in S'pore admitted to ICU
Years of investment in healthcare and an effective strategy to keep infection numbers low have helped to ensure the Republic has one of the world's lowest ICU admission and fatality rates.
More people allowed at marriage solemnisations, wakes from Aug 4 as MOH eases Covid-19 limits
The changes in guest limits are subject to the event venues' capacity limits based on safe management principles.
4 new community Covid-19 patients linked to Bukit Panjang transport hub cluster
The cluster, first announced last Friday, now has eight patients with Thursday's update.
10,000 local residents found jobs via Workforce S'pore's career matching services
The number of placements is similar to the same period last year, even though the labour market has been badly hit this year by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trump raises possibility of delaying presidential election due to coronavirus – but that power rests with Congress
The idea was immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress – the sole branch of government with the authority to make such a change.
NDP 2020 evening show highlights stories of ordinary Singaporeans overcoming the odds
The show, which has been revamped since the emergence of Covid-19, will feature a mix of local talents, front-line workers and community heroes.
9 cyber security firms to receive funding to defend S'pore's critical systems, smart nation projects
They will get up to $1 million each to help protect critical sectors such as energy and healthcare.
Pockets, please: BHG's first in-house designer wants to make problem-solving clothes for women
Hiring an in-house designer - a first in the company's 26-year history - is part of BHG's reinvention strategy.