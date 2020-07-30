4 new community Covid-19 patients linked to Bukit Panjang transport hub cluster

SINGAPORE - Four new coronavirus patients in the community announced on Thursday (July 30) are linked to the Covid-19 cluster at the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The cluster, first announced last Friday, now has eight patients with Thursday’s update.

The four new patients are a Singaporean and three work permit holders.

They were asymptomatic and detected as part of proactive case finding of people working in a new workplace cluster that has emerged.

All four tested positive on Wednesday but test results showed that they were likely to have past infections, and are no longer infectious, said MOH.

The earlier four patients linked to the transport hub cluster are all bus drivers, transport operator SMRT said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Watsons, the My Briyani House eatery and McDonald’s in Hillion Mall, which is linked to the transport hub, were added to the list of places visited by infectious coronavirus patients.

Mr Teh Tarik deli within the transport hub was also added to the list, along with department store myCK at 478 Tampines Street 44, Causeway Point and Al-Sahira Restaurant at 200 Jalan Sultan.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH’s website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The four imported Covid-19 cases announced on Thursday comprise three work pass holders and one work permit holder.

Three of them are work pass holders who are employed here and had arrived from India between July 15 and 18.

The remaining imported case is a work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia on July 18.

All of them were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

They had been tested while serving the notices, said MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 270 of the 278 new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday, taking Singapore’s total to 51,809.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from nine cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to one over the same period.

With 210 cases discharged on Thursday, 46,293 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 148 patients remain in hospital, while 5,326 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.