Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 25

Singaporean pleads guilty to spying for China in the US
Yeo Jun Wei, also known as Dickson Yeo, pleaded guilty to one charge of operating illegally as a foreign agent.
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000
Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.
Coronavirus: No go for weekend getaways in Malaysia any time soon for Singaporeans
The new cross-border travel arrangements put in place are meant for workers in essential services who need to travel to and fro between the two countries.
New Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Panjang transport hub; Hillion Mall, Jem visited by infectious patients
One of the three Covid-19 community cases announced on Friday was linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster at the transport hub.
NTUC calls on firms to observe responsible retrenchment practices, keep Singaporean core
"As much as Singapore welcomes you to make this the best home for your business, we need you to make your company the best home for our people," said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.
Man and woman to be charged with murder of woman's 4-year-old daughter
The two, as well as a 30-year-old woman, are also accused of disposing the body of the girl to hide what happened to her.
Son of founder of Eng's wonton noodles in court again after falling out with business partner
This time, Mr Desmond Ng is being sued by the business partner over an alleged conspiracy to "injure" their company and cause it to suffer losses.
Karaoke chain Teo Heng may soon close half of its 14 outlets; Manekineko also feeling the stress
Teo Heng has already ended operations at its Katong Shopping Centre and Sembawang Shopping Centre branches.
PUB looks into enhancing water treatment process after pandan-scented water incident
Screening technologies at present do not allow for the detection of trace amounts of the organic compound which is responsible for the pandan-like odour.
Football: English Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept 12 after six-week close season
The new season was originally scheduled to begin on Aug 8.