Football: English Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept 12 after six-week close season

(REUTERS) - The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept 12 after a six-week summer off-season and its final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday (July 24).

The current season, in which Liverpool won their first top-flight title in 30 years, will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign, while the FA Cup final between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will be on Aug 1.

However, teams still competing in the Champions League and Europa League will have less time to prepare should they advance deeper into the knockout stages, with the finals of the two competitions to be held on Aug 23 and Aug 21 respectively.

The new season kicks off after the international break with European football’s governing body Uefa announcing last month that Nations League matches would be played between Sept 3 and 8.

The Premier League also added that it would continue to consult the Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) regarding the scheduling of domestic competitions.

The delayed Euro 2020 tournament begins on June 11, 2021.