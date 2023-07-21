Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

PM Lee, DPM Wong did not disclose Iswaran’s arrest as it is CPIB’s call to make: PMO

The PMO said ministers have to let the CPIB independently decide on the release of operational information.

Changi Airport’s June passenger traffic crosses 5 million mark for first time since January 2020

Singapore’s international visitor arrivals climbed to 1.13 million in June, exceeding the one million mark for the fourth consecutive month.

Presidential Election 2023: More than 2.7 million eligible to vote

Eligible voters can check their particulars in the registers electronically, either on the Elections Department website, or through their profile on the Singpass app.

Get newsletters curated for you

WP and PAP: Counting the costs of scandals

How do we assess the parties’ responses, and what will these developments mean for the political ecosystem going forward? The writer looks at the possibilities.

Asean needs strong leadership to stay relevant, urges Indonesia’s ex-foreign minister Marty Natalegawa

The manner in which Asean member states have responded to the Myanmar crisis reflects a sense of division, he said.

Semiconductor start-up Silicon Box opens $2.65 billion factory in S’pore, set to hire 1,200 people

Silicon Box will also provide upskilling opportunities, with support from EDB.

Fewer foreigners bought condos in Q2 after ABSD doubled; Americans the largest buyer group

Americans are accorded the same stamp-duty treatment as Singapore citizens based on a free-trade agreement.

Chinese hackers breach US ambassador's e-mails, says Wall Street Journal

The US State Department said its investigation of the spying operation was ongoing.

Kit Chan remakes classic NDP song Home, will perform updated version at upcoming concerts

Instead of a rousing chorus, the updated rendition is quieter, and more introspective and reflective.

2 men suspected of stealing $132,000 diamond ring in Lucky Plaza nabbed in KL airport

Both men fled to Malaysia on July 16 within an hour of the police being alerted to the theft. 

