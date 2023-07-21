Kit Chan remakes classic NDP song Home, will perform updated version at upcoming concerts

SINGAPORE – Whenever National Day comes around, one song and one singer come to mind.
Home, performed by home-grown singer Kit Chan, has often been touted as Singaporeans’ favourite National Day Parade (NDP) song.
