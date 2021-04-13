Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 13.
Panel to study licensing, mandatory theory tests for road cyclists as part of review
The review comes on the back of a recent spate of complaints about errant road cyclists.
Covid-19 vaccines vital but aren't designed to fully prevent infection: Experts
Those who have had the jabs are much less likely to get seriously ill than unvaccinated patients.
Buffets are back in S'pore, but self-service still not allowed under Covid-19 measures
Staff-served food lines can resume at F&B outlets, corporate and work-related events, and Mice events.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to visit Singapore on May 4 to discuss reopening of border
The pandemic is also making it difficult for Malaysia to send a representative to fill the High Commissioner position here.
Most people wash their hands more than 3 times a day, soap still the 'gold standard': ST poll
Three-quarters of people surveyed said they have developed better hygiene habits over the past 12 months.
Duterte resurfaces after 2 weeks, telling those who want him dead to pray harder
The Philippine President quashed wild rumours about his purported failing health and even untimely death.
India overtakes Brazil as second worst-hit Covid-19 country after US
Experts have blamed complacency and frustration over Covid-19 curbs for the surge.
Google, Apple top ranking of S'pore's best employers
Employers were given a score based primarily on whether staff would recommend them to a friend or family member.
Alibaba's $3.7b fine not just about market regulation
There are concerns that too much influence could lie in the hands of a single company or person.
Please stay for a meal: S'pore hotels see surge in demand for food-themed staycays
Deal sweeteners can include a fancy meal at one of the establishment's restaurants or dining credits.