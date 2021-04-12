India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by Covid-19

NEW DELHI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - India reported a record 168,912 Covid-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday (April 12), overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Deaths in India overnight stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.

Brazil is yet to report Monday's numbers.

India has administered 104.5 million doses of vaccines so far, according to data from its health ministry.

After months of reporting ebbing daily surge in cases earlier this year, the South Asian nation is again facing an escalating health crisis amid a nastier second wave of infections which has begun to overwhelm hospitals, trigger vaccine supply shortages and forced some states to impose partial lockdowns.

Across the South Asian nation, from the wealthiest and also the worst-hit state of Maharashtra to its most populous, Uttar Pradesh, reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunisation centres turning away people as they run out of vaccines.

The jump in India's daily new infections comes amid elections as well as the month-long Kumbh Mela, a pilgrimage that is drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees to the banks of the Ganges river.