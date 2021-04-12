Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 12.

New laws planned to curb unethical adoption practices in Singapore

Such practices will be made a crime, with fines or jail terms.

READ MORE HERE

Crowds return to Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza after lifting of weekend entry curbs

There were so many visitors to Lucky Plaza on Sunday morning that the mall had to close briefly.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant worker who received Covid-19 vaccine among 20 new cases in S'pore

"This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Schools in Singapore continue to reap benefits of remote learning

But it doesn't replace face-to-face lessons and CCA sessions, said teachers.

READ MORE HERE

‘I still can’t call myself a Hong Konger’

Despite years of living in Hong Kong, some foreign-born residents continue to be treated like outsiders.

READ MORE HERE

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, South-east Asia's drug scourge proves resilient

The region's US$61.4 billion (S$82.7 billion) narcotics trade is in full swing.

READ MORE HERE

Microbes on masks highlight need for frequent washing

A study found that levels of bacteria, yeast and mould are higher on masks worn for longer periods.

READ MORE HERE

More women in S'pore named to boards in public, private and people sectors

Statutory boards showed the most improvement, followed by companies and then IPCs.

READ MORE HERE

Kids, the virtual babysitter is here

Some babysitters have pivoted online during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing meaningful screen time to kids.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore retailer Naiise closes last store at Jewel Changi, may wind up operations

It may wind up as founder says he is unable to honour the debt repayment plan to vendors.

READ MORE HERE