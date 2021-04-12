More microbes found on mask worn for a longer time

SINGAPORE - Masks that are worn repeatedly and for prolonged periods need to be washed often as they contain microbes from our skin and respiratory droplets, a study has noted.

An experiment by testing laboratory Eurofins showed that bacteria, yeast and mould were found in greater amounts when a mask was worn for a longer time.

The experiment involved two pairs of disposable and reusable masks, each pair worn for six hours and 12 hours respectively.

They were then tested for total bacterial count, yeast and mould, such as Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium commonly linked to skin infections, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium linked to rashes.

Though the S. aureus and P. aeruginosa strains were not present in any of the mask samples tested, levels of yeast and mould as well as the total bacterial counts were higher in masks that were worn for 12 hours.

The reusable masks generally contained more microbes compared with disposable ones.

Microbiologists told The Straits Times that the warm and moist micro-environment within the mask tends to be conducive for microbes to thrive, but they noted that not all microbes are necessarily harmful.

Professor William Chen, director of the Nanyang Technological University's Food Science and Technology programme, said: "Considering that we are surrounded by microbes in the environment and even within our digestive system (mouth and gut), it is not uncommon to find microbes on the masks."

Further tests will have to be conducted to determine the kinds of bacteria found on the masks and whether they could potentially cause disease or skin conditions.

Dr John Common, principal investigator at the Skin Research Institute of Singapore, at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, said that the S. aureus bacterium can produce a number of toxins that may sometimes be detrimental to human beings.

It is classified as a pathobiont, meaning that it could cause harm in certain conditions, although the bacterium can be commonly found in healthy people.



Yeast and mould cultured from a reusable masks in an unworn mask, mask worn for 6 hours and mask worn for 12 hours. PHOTO: EUROFINS



For instance, it is associated with atopic dermatitis, whose sufferers may have a skin barrier that is more permeable, or have less natural defence mechanisms in their skin to reduce infections, said Dr Common.

He noted that the P. aeruginosa bacterium can also colonise the skin, though it normally does so in wounded areas.

Dr Joel Lee, director at the School of Chemical and Life Sciences at Nanyang Polytechnic, said that the material of the mask does play a part in entrapping bacteria after it has been used for 12 hours.

He noted that the key difference between disposable and reusable masks is the material of the inner layer that is closest to the mouth.

"This inner layer is most likely where bacteria can be coughed or sneezed onto, or they may be aerosolised into droplets when we talk into our masks," Dr Lee said.

He noted that disposable masks offer better bacterial filtration and air permeability while reusable ones are made of a woven material that can result in larger spaces between fibres, thus offering poorer bacterial filtration.



Yeast and mould cultured from a disposable masks in an unworn mask, mask worn for 6 hours and mask worn for 12 hours. PHOTO: EUROFINS



ST also tested a reusable mask that had been worn for six hours in total and left unwashed for a week, and found remnants of bacteria, yeast and mould.

Masks that are not washed frequently can trap dust, dirt, sweat and various other microbes, said Dr Lee.

"This can trigger hypersensitivity, skin irritation or infection."

Dr John Chen, an assistant professor at the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said bacteria in masks are unlikely to result in something serious in the "vast majority of cases", but the presence of the occasional "opportunistic bacteria" may be a cause for concern.

Such bacteria, which reside in healthy skin, could grow to high levels in dirty masks and cause disease.

"At low levels, your immune system keeps them in check, but at high levels, they can cause mild to severe allergic reactions, respiratory problems, and even nasal infections," he said.

As it is difficult to ascertain whether there may be harmful bacteria present in a mask, it is advisable for people to wash their mask frequently, or after each use where possible, said Prof Chen.