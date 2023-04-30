More volunteers needed to support foster children through befriending, tutoring

SINGAPORE – Hoping to become foster parents one day, Mr Nasrum Seron, 27, and Ms Yuli Ardini Affandi, 27, have been helping out at fostering agencies here to get a feel of the commitment needed for the role.

As volunteers with PPIS Oasis, one of five government-appointed fostering agencies, they spread the word at roadshows, help with childminding when foster parents are busy, and befriend foster children as positive adult role models.

“Understanding what the foster kids have gone through, you just want to provide what they cannot have with whatever little you have. For me, I can provide them time and show them there are people out there who care,” said Mr Nasrum, a research officer.

While foster parents have made headlines over the years, the work of volunteers is no less significant.

This can take the form of regular befriending sessions, free academic tutoring, or ferrying the children between appointments when their foster parents are unavailable to do so. Some volunteers provide respite care to families needing short-term emergency help.

Ground-up initiatives like 100Homes and HomeforGoodSG have also helped generate awareness and support for the fostering scene here.

Organisations told The Straits Times they are always looking for more volunteers.

They make a difference by helping the children feel that adults are safe and restore their faith in adults, said PPIS Oasis centre manager Noor Aaqilah Abdul Latiff.

Oasis has 55 volunteers, with 22 recruited in 2022.

Mr Tony Moochala, 34, who is among three volunteer tutors with fostering agency Boys’ Town, signed up in 2021.

“It is a less demanding role compared with caring for a child as a foster family, which would require full-time commitment and a lot more effort,” he said.

Mr Moochala, who tutors the children, said the best moments are when he sees them gain confidence and knowledge in the subjects they are struggling in.

Ms Vanessa Ping, 46, and her husband Paul Pak, 47, who help with respite care at Sanctuary Care, have cared for three children for about three months each time since 2020.