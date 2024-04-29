More support for those with learning challenges but not formally diagnosed as dyslexic

SINGAPORE - Children with learning challenges in areas such as reading and spelling who have not been formally diagnosed with dyslexia can now tap the intervention services provided by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS).
This was announced on April 29 by the main organisation here that provides support for those with learning challenges.
With this move, DAS expects that up to 30 per cent of total enrolment for its services will comprise this group of people.
Upon completion of an assessment, people of all ages – including students in particular – found to experience learning challenges similar to those formally diagnosed as dyslexic can access DAS programmes.
These include the main literacy programme that supports over 3,000 primary and secondary school students in Singapore who have been diagnosed with dyslexia
For every 10 students who take the dyslexia assessment at DAS, around three are not diagnosed as dyslexic, but 50 per cent of those without the diagnosis would benefit from intervention, said DAS.
The main literacy programme, facilitated by educational therapists, provides interventions in reading fluency, comprehension, spelling and writing to develop essential literacy skills.
Registered in 1991, the social service agency supports individuals across all age groups with dyslexia and other related special educational needs such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
DAS therapists and psychologists provide services to over 3,500 pre-school, primary and secondary school students in 12 centres in Singapore.
It has helped about 50 students without a diagnosis since it expanded its services in September 2023, said DAS chief executive Lee Siang.
But application for the DAS bursary fund is available only to Singaporean students who have a diagnosis of dyslexia and are studying in a Ministry of Education (MOE) school, he said.
While students without a diagnosis are required to pay full fees that may go up to over $1,500 for one term for the main literacy programme, DAS is actively fundraising to provide financial support for low-income families.
“As awareness of our services grows and with the implementation of the new policy, we anticipate an increase in the number of individuals seeking support in the future,” Mr Lee added.
He said this change is in response to helping parents and children they were not able to help in the past as before the policy shift, support was primarily reserved for those with a diagnosis.
Struggling learners are individuals who experience challenges in reading, writing, numeracy or other areas of learning, but without a formal diagnosis.
At any one point, they constitute 25 to 30 per cent of the student population in Singapore, which is three times larger than the population of students diagnosed with special educational needs, according to the DAS website.
About 20,000 primary and secondary school students in Singapore are dyslexic, according to the website.
Symptoms in children who may be learning differently include struggling with spelling, grammar, writing, reading, reading comprehension, maths, problem-solving and keeping up with schoolwork despite putting in their best efforts, said Mr Lee.
Parents are encouraged to reach out to DAS for consultation if their child is experiencing difficulties in learning at school. A full psychological assessment continues to be encouraged to best understand the child, said Mr Lee.
While assessments may not always result in a definitive diagnosis, they provide comprehensive insights into the individual’s strengths and weaknesses, DAS said in the statement.
DAS may use profiling tests and class observations to understand the unique challenges of each student and provide a personalised approach in intervention.
“DAS is dedicated to providing tailored intervention to students who learn differently, so that instead of falling through the cracks, they are empowered with the required tools and strategies to achieve their true potential,” said Mr Lee.