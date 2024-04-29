More support for those with learning challenges but not formally diagnosed as dyslexic

SINGAPORE - Children with learning challenges in areas such as reading and spelling who have not been formally diagnosed with dyslexia can now tap the intervention services provided by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS).

This was announced on April 29 by the main organisation here that provides support for those with learning challenges.

With this move, DAS expects that up to 30 per cent of total enrolment for its services will comprise this group of people.

Upon completion of an assessment, people of all ages – including students in particular – found to experience learning challenges similar to those formally diagnosed as dyslexic can access DAS programmes.

These include the main literacy programme that supports over 3,000 primary and secondary school students in Singapore who have been diagnosed with dyslexia

For every 10 students who take the dyslexia assessment at DAS, around three are not diagnosed as dyslexic, but 50 per cent of those without the diagnosis would benefit from intervention, said DAS.

The main literacy programme, facilitated by educational therapists, provides interventions in reading fluency, comprehension, spelling and writing to develop essential literacy skills.

Registered in 1991, the social service agency supports individuals across all age groups with dyslexia and other related special educational needs such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

DAS therapists and psychologists provide services to over 3,500 pre-school, primary and secondary school students in 12 centres in Singapore.

It has helped about 50 students without a diagnosis since it expanded its services in September 2023, said DAS chief executive Lee Siang.

But application for the DAS bursary fund is available only to Singaporean students who have a diagnosis of dyslexia and are studying in a Ministry of Education (MOE) school, he said.

While students without a diagnosis are required to pay full fees that may go up to over $1,500 for one term for the main literacy programme, DAS is actively fundraising to provide financial support for low-income families.

“As awareness of our services grows and with the implementation of the new policy, we anticipate an increase in the number of individuals seeking support in the future,” Mr Lee added.

He said this change is in response to helping parents and children they were not able to help in the past as before the policy shift, support was primarily reserved for those with a diagnosis.

Struggling learners are individuals who experience challenges in reading, writing, numeracy or other areas of learning, but without a formal diagnosis.