More industry involvement in Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s diploma curriculum

SINGAPORE - All full-time diploma programmes at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) will soon have industry partners involved in developing and delivering at least one-third of the curriculum, as part of a push for greater alignment of learning with industry demands.

It has piloted this model across seven diplomas in 2022, and full implementation for 36 diplomas will be completed by the end of 2024.

As part of this arrangement, students can undertake year-long internships, up from regular attachments lasting three to six months.

The polytechnic will also not schedule classes on Wednesdays, which will be reserved for industry engagement and cross-disciplinary projects.

The initiative, known as Wednesdays Without Walls, will allow students to get more involved in industry projects beyond their disciplines, while academic staff will have the space to work on industry-focused activities.

NP announced these moves on Wednesday as part of a new Industry-in-Curriculum framework, with the goal of equipping students with industry-relevant skills.

Students will have lessons designed by industry experts, plug into emerging trends and developments and have their skills validated by practitioners. Some can also attain industry certifications as part of curriculum requirements.

More than 100 industry partners have committed to working with NP.

Speaking at the polytechnic’s Industry Partners Appreciation Day, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that having strong connections between institutes of higher learning (IHLs) and industry is important in ensuring Singapore’s continued competitiveness.

“In Singapore we do not compete on the basis of our price or our size; we compete on the basis of our speed of evolution. Whoever in this world can best tighten the academia-industry nexus will be the winners in a fast-paced world.”

Making a case for more industry involvement with IHLs, Mr Chan said companies have first dibs on the talent pool. “When students do internships with you, it is a process of mutual discovery.”

“In a talent-tight market like Singapore, this is a crucial competitive advantage.”

Polytechnics can help to provide innovation as a service, he said, by brainstorming with companies on ways to meet business challenges.

“For every small and medium-sized enterprise and some of the biggest companies out there, it’s hard to own your own lab, to do product development, research or even market testing, “he said.

“But if you partner our polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education, you have a chance to do that.”