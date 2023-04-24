MAS launches $8m grant scheme for polytechnic students, graduates to boost finance talent pool

SINGAPORE – When J.P. Morgan launched a one-year apprenticeship for polytechnic graduates in 2015, it was initially met with disbelief from prospective applicants.

“People were not confident they could join an international bank like ours,” said Mr Ong Wei Han, senior country business manager for South and South-east Asia for the bank, at an industry event called Growing Timber held at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) on Monday.

Since then, the apprenticeship has been a resounding success, with departments in areas such as technology, sales and operations keen to take on more apprentices due to their eagerness to learn, he said.

More apprenticeships will be offered in the wider financial sector as part of a three-year grant scheme worth $8 million the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched on Monday to help the sector augment its existing talent pool.

Banks and insurers, among other financial institutions, can tap the Polytechnic Talent for Finance Scheme from Monday to defray the cost of offering internships, apprenticeships, and academic sponsorships to polytechnic graduates and students.

The scheme is financed by MAS’ Financial Sector Development Fund and administered by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF).

“Many of you are technically competent, good problem-solvers, (and) operate well in a very inter-disciplinary environment, thanks to the polytechnics’ industry-oriented training,” said Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, addressing polytechnic students in a speech announcing the scheme at the Growing Timber event.

Mr Tan also noted that polytechnic graduates were under-represented in the sector, with only 3 per cent of them joining it in full-time permanent roles upon graduation, even though the sector represents 5 per cent of all jobs in the Singapore economy.

Jointly organised by MAS and IBF since 2020, Growing Timber is a series of events centred around jobs and skills for the financial services sector.

The series comprises the panel discussion in which Mr Ong spoke, sharing sessions with three employers and an industry showcase by another 11 employers ranging from OCBC to MAS and the Singapore Exchange.

The Polytechnic Talent for Finance Scheme has three tracks.

Under the first track, the scheme will fund 80 per cent of monthly internship stipends for qualifying interns from polytechnics, capped at $1,000 per month, for up to 12 months.

Companies who take on eligible apprentices who join after they complete their polytechnic studies will receive monthly salary support of up to $2,000 for up to 12 months under the second track of the scheme.

The second track provides additional support for up to 12 months for apprentices who are subsequently placed in roles equivalent to those for university graduates within three years from the start of the apprenticeship.

Under the third track, MAS will cover half the tuition fees – up to $10,000 per student – that finance sector employers pay in their sponsorship of existing employees to take relevant post-diploma or degree-equivalent programmes.