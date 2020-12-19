More food aid for the needy with vending machine, donation schemes

More help is available for Singaporeans who face difficulties getting enough food amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

One initiative is a vending machine at Block 813A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 that dispenses dry food items and bento meals for needy residents, including seniors with mobility issues.

Every month, 200 of these residents are each given a card containing $50 in credit, which they can tap at the machine to redeem dry food items, including canned food and rice. They can also redeem ready-made packed meals.

The vending machine offers packed meals for $3 and other food items at prices ranging from $1 to $7. These items include packets of Milo powder, biscuits, condiments and instant noodles.

The initiative, which will run until the end of next year, is supported by non-profit group The Food Bank Singapore as well as various grassroots and social service organisations.

Ms Roziana Ramli, 39, a beneficiary, said she is appreciative of the initiative as it helps her save money as well as time from having to buy food from a farther place.

"There are many choices available and it is also easy for me to heat up the meals in the microwave provided," she added.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West District and an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, said: "Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, we are seeing unified efforts by organisations and individuals from all fronts coming together to help the vulnerable. We welcome innovations like the Food Bank vending machine which extend our reach and resources."

Separately, The Food Bank has teamed up with Dairy Farm Group - which owns the Giant and Cold Storage supermarkets - to organise a food donation drive.

The drive aims to provide underprivileged families with food products such as brown rice, oat crackers and low-sugar cereals.

Members of the public can donate dry goods, canned goods, sauces and beverages at collection points in participating supermarket outlets.

The initiative began yesterday at 10 Cold Storage and Giant outlets, and there are plans for it to be rolled out islandwide over the next few months.

Noting that this year has been challenging for many families, Mr Chris Bush, chief executive of Dairy Farm's South-east Asia food business, said: "With stores located islandwide providing easy access to products and collection points, we are hoping to make it easier for customers to participate (in the initiative) so that we can make an even bigger impact for families in need."

Ms Nichol Ng, co-founder of The Food Bank Singapore, said households facing food insecurity often prioritise affordability over the nutritional value of food. "We are proud to partner Dairy Farm to increase the awareness of food insecurity so that we might narrow the gap on food support to feed Singapore better together," she said.