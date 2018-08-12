More firms to offer family-friendly options

More companies will offer family-friendly workplace options on Aug 31 as part of a series of initiatives that aims to encourage more Singaporeans to focus on their families.

About 210 companies have pledged their support for Families For Life's annual My Family Weekend, more than double the number last year when the initiatives were first launched.

For one day, employees of these companies can enjoy perks such as a company-organised family day, take their children to work or even choose to leave work early.

This was announced by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee yesterday, during the Celebrating RSAF50 picnic organised by Families For Life at Marina Barrage.

"All these measures set the tone in the workplace that family life is important, and if your family is strong, you will be able to work well in the office," said Mr Lee.

The measures also aim to tackle challenges families here face. One key challenge is that many feel they are time-starved, said Mr Ching Wei Hong, council chairman for Families For Life. "It is more common to find both parents to be working in today's society, and as we juggle home and work duties, the support from employers is also critical for work-life integration," he said.

More than 1,600 families turned up at yesterday's event, which featured a commemorative fly-past by the Republic of Singapore Air Force. The RSAF is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The aerial display showcased more than 20 aircraft, including two helicopters performing aerial manoeuvres together for the first time.

Another crowd favourite was the display by the F-16C and F-15SG fighter jets, and spectators were treated to new manoeuvres that were not performed at the Singapore Airshow in February.

There will be two more aerial shows today, at 10am and 2.30pm. The public can catch the shows from the Barrage, or view them live on the RSAF's Facebook page.