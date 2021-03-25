More employees may work from office: How the new Covid-19 rules in Singapore affect you

No more than 75 per cent of employees who are able to work from home should be at the workplace at any point.
SINGAPORE - With Covid-19 infection numbers low, more can return to the workplace from April 5.

Lim Min Zhang looks at how this can be done safely.

Capacity limits

No more than 75 per cent of employees who are able to work from home should be at the workplace at any point, up from 50 per cent now.

• Employers to support as many employees to work from home as possible.

• No limit on the proportion of an employee’s working time that can be spent at the workplace.

Meetings

• Meetings to be conducted virtually as far as possible.

• Schedule physical meetings after 10am to avoid peak-hour travel.

• Stagger start work times such that at least half of the employees arrive at or after 10am.

No cross-deployment

• No employee should work at more than one worksite, except for firms or industries where this is critical for operations.

• If cross-deployment cannot be avoided, additional safeguards must be taken to minimise the risk of cross-infection.


Employers are also recommended to appoint safe management officers. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Social gatherings

• All social and recreational gatherings like lunches and team-bonding activities within or outside the workplace must adhere to the limit of eight people.

• All work-related events should not have meals as their main feature.

• Employers should avoid holding events over meal times.

Other recommendations

• Split-team arrangements will no longer be mandatory.

• Employees encouraged to download and activate the TraceTogether app.

• Appoint safe management officers to help in the implementation, coordination and monitoring of safe management measures.

