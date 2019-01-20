MOF's Budget Quiz returns for 9th year

SINGAPORE - How much do you think you know about how the nation spends its money?

Now into its ninth year, the Budget Quiz returns again to test Singaporeans' knowledge of the Republic's finances.

Organised by the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the quiz launches on Monday (Jan 21) at 9am on the Budget website, and will run for three weeks until Feb 8.

All Singaporeans and permanent residents are invited to participate, the MOF said in a statement on Sunday.

Questions that will be asked include: What is currently the biggest contributor to government revenue? And which sector saw the highest government expenditure in FY2018?

Besides an open category, the quiz also has an inter-school challenge, where secondary schools, junior colleges, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and centralised institutes can take part.

Those schools with the highest number of participating students will be awarded trophies.

"MOF seeks to increase public awareness and understanding of the annual budget process and of key national policies, and expose participants to the intricacies of policymaking in a simplified manner," the ministry said.

The quiz comes ahead of this year's Budget Statement, to be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 18.

Those interested may subscribe on the Budget website to receive the full statement and related materials after its delivery.

More information can be found at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg.