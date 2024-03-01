Meta ‘dismayed’ by Sun Xueling’s comments that it is not doing more to fight scams on Facebook

SINGAPORE – Meta was “dismayed” by Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling calling it out for not doing enough to protect users from e-commerce scams on Facebook, and said it is reviewing the ministry’s suggestions seriously.

The tech giant, which runs Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, said it has had years of consistent and close collaboration with the police to tackle scams.

“We are dismayed by the statements made during the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) budget debate yesterday,” a Meta spokesman said on March 1 in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“We believe in constructive dialogue and have been in close consultations with MHA and are reviewing their suggestions seriously.”

Ms Sun had said on Feb 29 that Facebook Marketplace is the only platform among those rated in the ministry’s anti-scam safety ratings that has not implemented the recommended safety features – despite Facebook contributing close to half of the e-commerce scam cases in 2023.

The Meta spokesman said that it has strict policies that prohibit malicious activity, and that these policies are enforced through its review system.

“However, scams are a complex, industry-wide threat, and we recognise that no single solution or company can tackle them alone. We are committed to continue working closely with government partners on consumer education campaigns and will continue to evolve our products and tools to help people better protect themselves against scams.”