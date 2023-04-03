Man who left S’pore 9 years ago charged for alleged involvement in fraudulent investment scheme

An Interpol red notice and a warrant of arrest were issued against Michael Atkins following his arrest and release on bail in July 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE
Gabrielle Chan
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A man who fled the country while on bail almost nine years ago was charged in court on Monday for allegedly being involved in a fraudulent multi-million dollar foreign exchange investment scheme.

Michael Atkins, a 50-year-old American citizen, was extradited to Singapore on March 18 after his whereabouts were traced with the help of US authorities.

Both an Interpol red notice and a warrant of arrest were issued against Atkins after he failed to report for investigations, following his arrest and release on bail in July 2014, as part of the Commercial Affairs Department’s investigations into Aureus Capital, a company which Atkins was a director and shareholder of.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

From May 2013 to July 2014, Aureus Capital offered an investment scheme where it would trade in leveraged foreign exchange on behalf of the scheme’s participants.

It collected $18 million from more than 1,000 investors from this scheme.

Atkins was charged for allegedly being a knowing party to a fraudulent purpose of Aureus Capital’s business of trading in leveraged foreign exchange for its clients, when it did not operate any substantive trading activities and had no sustainable means to fund its operations or the promised pay-outs to its clients.

Those found guilty will be liable to a fine of up to $15,000, to a jail term of up to seven years, or both. 

More On This Topic
Raid on Johor flat cripples syndicate which allegedly targeted S’poreans with fake friend call scams
Interpol red notice issued against missing ex-principal involved in O-level cheating case

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top