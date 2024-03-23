Man taken to hospital after falling from height in Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – A 20-year-old man fell from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 23.

The police were alerted to a fall from height at 80 Airport Boulevard at about 4.10pm, they said in response to The Straits Times’ queries. The address is that of Changi Airport’s Terminal 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about the same time, said it found a person lying on the floor near a taxi stand upon its ambulance’s arrival.

The person was taken to Changi General Hospital, SCDF added. The police said he was conscious.

A photo of the man lying sprawled, face down on the ground between handrails, was shared by a user of Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu. One of the handrails can be seen to be badly dented.

Another Xiaohongshu user, who goes by Rainy on the platform, told ST she was chatting with her friend at Terminal 1’s level two when she heard a loud thud. She then saw a man lying face down a few levels below.

“I didn’t dare to go down to see what happened... I’m still in fear,” said the tourist.

In response to queries, a Changi Airport Group spokesperson said: “The member of public has been conveyed to Changi General Hospital by SCDF. The police are currently investigating the incident.”

Police investigations are ongoing.