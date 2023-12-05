Man arrested for suspected drug-related offences, assaulting police officer

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and assaulting a police officer in Bukit Batok, the police said on Dec 5.

The police received a call for assistance on Nov 30 at 11.15pm at Block 433A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, where a man was observed to be wailing and screaming to himself.

When approached by the police, the man was not forthcoming, became aggressive and assaulted one of the officers.

He was then arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and for suspected drug-related offences.

The man was subsequently taken conscious to hospital for his injuries.

The 21-year-old police officer who was assaulted also received medical treatment at the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.