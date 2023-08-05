Man arrested for alleged public nuisance after Liverpool match

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance and will be charged in court on Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said they received a report on Thursday afternoon about a man who allegedly caused a commotion around Stadium MRT Station on Wednesday.

“Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs (closed-circuit television) cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on (Friday),” the police said.

In a series of TikToks posted on Wednesday night, a man in a Liverpool jersey can be seen causing a scene following the English team’s 4-3 defeat by German side Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly at the Singapore National Stadium that evening.

In the four videos, which have racked up between 310,000 and 1.6 million views each, the man, who was wearing a Liverpool jersey bearing the club’s left-back Andrew Robertson’s name, is seen shouting at various groups of people and hurling profanities.