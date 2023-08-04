Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops F-bomb on S’pore fan; interaction divides Internet

SINGAPORE - A clip of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s brusque exchange with a supporter in Singapore has divided football fans on the Internet.

The Reds spent six days in the Republic from July 28, playing two exhibition matches at the National Stadium as they fine-tuned preparations for the upcoming English Premier League season.

From the time they touched down, the squad - including Klopp - turned on the charm and were obliging with Liverpool supporters here seeking selfies or autographs with their heroes.

But a TikTok video, posted by user @mathewatics on Thursday, appeared to show some fans catching the German coach at a bad moment.

In the clip, which has been viewed almost 500,000 times, Klopp seems to be in a rush as he walks from the team bus at the team’s Ritz Carlton base, towards a group of fans.

“Very quick yeah, I don’t have the time actually,” he says as he approaches them.

As the fan holds up a jersey in front of him for him to sign, the German manager looks up and groans: “And you have to hold the f***ing shirt properly.”

“Oh sorry, Klopp, sorry,” the voice from behind the camera can be heard apologising sheepishly.