Malaysian banned from entering Singapore after cutting queue and driving ‘dangerously’ on Causeway

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian driver who was caught on video attempting to cut the queue on the Causeway has been banned from entering Singapore.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) spokesman said on Tuesday that it is aware of a video circulating on social media of a Malaysia-registered vehicle attempting to cut the queue on the Causeway on Saturday by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Sunday, shows a black Toyota Alphard travelling in the rightmost lane for buses and lorries, while the two car lanes next to it are congested.

In the clip, a service AC7 cross-border bus is seen behind the car as it comes to a halt.

Two auxiliary police officers seem to have stopped the car, but it drives off after one of the officers moves towards the left.