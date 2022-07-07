Lorry rams into multiple cars near Woodlands Checkpoint, 2 of 3 Causeway lanes blocked

Videos of the incident show a truck crashing into multiple cars at the Causeway on the side that is heading towards Singapore. PHOTOS: ST READER
SINGAPORE - A traffic accident involving several vehicles at the Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint occurred on Thursday (July 7).

In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that two out of the three lanes at the Causeway are blocked.

Travellers heading to Singapore should expect delays, and motorists are advised to get updates on ICA's Facebook page, the authority added.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a lorry crashing into multiple cars at the Causeway on the side that is heading towards Singapore. The incident involved at least three cars from Singapore.

