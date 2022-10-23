Lunch with Sumiko: Farhanna Farid is a petite powerlifter capable of incredible things

SINGAPORE - Technically, Farhanna Farid can lift four of me.
In September, the national powerlifter lifted 201kg at a competition in Malaysia. It was a deadlift world record in the Under-52kg weight category that she competes in.
