Learn more about healthy living and enjoy discounts at Health Fiesta 2019

SINGAPORE - From cancer prevention to eye conditions commonly found in seniors, or simply how to boost the immune system naturally, visitors can learn about many health topics during talks by doctors and experts at this year's Health Fiesta, which opened on Friday (May 3).

The free event returns for its fourth edition, hosted by Sphere Exhibits, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

This year's booths feature more than 100 exhibitors and 300 brands from various health and wellness industries.

Visitors can take advantage of scores of discounts and promotion deals on products including supplements, healthy food and beverages, skincare and essential oils.

They can also take part in trial massages or various health screening tests.

Time-specific highlights include cooking demonstrations by health experts and well-known chefs which visitors can sign up for on the Health Fiesta website.

Celebrities such as Belinda Lee, Chen Shucheng and Dongfang Billy will share tips on healthy living at the stage area. Former radio DJ and leukaemia survivor Dongfang Billy will be demonstrating exercises that visitors can learn.

For every $30 spent at Health Fiesta in a single receipt, visitors can have a turn at the Spin and Win booth and enter a lucky draw with prizes worth up to $68,000.

They can also redeem $5 Health Fiesta vouchers through cut-out coupons - found in Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao - and buy goodie bags worth $60 for only $5, both while stocks last. The bags contain items like rice, vitamins, milk and a health magazine.

Mrs Low Lai Xue, 70, who visited the exhibition on Friday, said: "I recommend coming. It is well-organised with a neat layout, and there are many discounts."

Health Fiesta runs May 3 to 5 from 11am to 8pm each day, at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre Halls 403 - 405.