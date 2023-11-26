Lab on Yuhua carpark rooftop pushes frontiers in harnessing solar energy, urban farming

SINGAPORE – Solar panels on rooftops are a common scene across Singapore, but the ones at a multi-storey carpark in Jurong East have a different story to tell.

Underneath the blanket of solar panels on the rooftop of Block 354 Jurong East Avenue 1 are leafy greens, muskmelons and even fish and prawns.

It is among the first rooftop projects in Singapore that link renewable energy and urban farming.

The Yuhua Agritech Solar (YAS) Living Lab is a nearly $400,000 site for research institutes, companies and heartlanders to run three-year projects.

When residents were consulted on the uses of the rooftop space in 2021, they said they did not want it to be just another community garden, said Professor Ang Hak Seng, chairman of the Yuhua Community Club Management Committee.

“They wanted to see solutions that can improve yield and better utilise scarce resources by leveraging the latest technology. After consulting Minister Grace Fu, we thought, ‘Why don’t we launch a Yuhua Agritech lab?’”

Ms Fu, who is Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, is the MP for Yuhua.

Later that year, the Yuhua Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC) called for project proposals in energy production and food security that also use sensors and the Internet of Things, and reduce waste.

Ten projects were eventually selected for test-bedding, and the YAS Living Lab was launched on Nov 4.

Prof Ang hopes that after three years, the project groups will be able to scale up their solutions and even start ventures.

One group, Project Shine, aims to revive under-utilised urban spaces to grow premium urban crops such as muskmelons in a closed-loop system that runs on solar energy.

At the living lab, the team is currently growing muskmelon – a fruit similar to rockmelon – and rearing giant freshwater prawns with the help of black soldier flies in managing waste.

The flies feed on food waste and used coffee grounds collected from Yuhua residents and nearby coffee shops, eventually turning the waste into frass or excrement, which will be used as fertiliser for the muskmelons. Black soldier fly larvae are also used to feed the prawns, forming a self-sustaining set-up.

Project Shine is run by Otolith Enrichment – an education company for aquaculture, agriculture and environmental science – and its partners.

While Otolith is an expert in rearing commonly farmed crops and fish here, it is using the test bed to work on difficult-to-grow produce, said founder and managing director Jonathan Poh.