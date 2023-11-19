First HDB container fish farm launched in Tampines

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s first urban fish farm in a container was launched on Nov 19 as part of an initiative to support local urban farmers and help the country to reach its “30 by 30” food goal of producing 30 per cent of its food needs domestically by 2030.

The container fish farm is located at Tampines Street 11 next to the Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, and residents can look forward to enjoying the popular jade perch, a fish delicacy, after the first harvest in four to six months.

Inside a shipping container set up close to Tampines Town Council are tanks housing jade perch that will be market ready when it grows to about 500 to 600gr.

The Tampines Round Market & Food Centre Merchants’ Association will be collaborating with local fishmongers to sell the jade perch that can fetch up to $38 per kg.

Fish will be sold to fishmongers at cost price for this community project.

Speaking at the launch, Social and Family Development Minister and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, who is anchor minister for Tampines GRC, said: “The Tampines community is already showing strong support for the container fish farm project, not only from the residents but the businesses as well. We have received numerous applications from the public offering to assist with the container farm.”

Mr Masagos, who officiated the launch along with three other Members of Parliament from Tampines GRC, added that Tampines is actively supporting local farms’ projects by identifying underutilised spaces where climate-resilient and resource-efficient urban farming methods can be tested and implemented.

Successful partnerships have resulted in projects like the tilapia fish farm in Tampines Park and the rooftop vegetable farm at a multi-storey carpark.

The two partners behind the container fish farm, aquaculture firm Aqualita Ecotechnology and Tampines Town Council, are looking to gauge consumers’ interest in fish grown in the container fish farm.

A spin-off company from Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL), Aqualita engineered the containerised fish farm system with some components and technologies owned by TLL.

Aqualita is also looking to further understand the health of jade perch, particularly its nutritional needs, said the start-up’s director of technology Goh Chin Heng.

In particular, the project aims to develop the feed to hasten the growth of jade perch from six months to five months - or even one month.

Said Mr Goh: “Jade perch is actually an omnivore - not a carnivore or herbivore. But many farms are using carnivore feed for the fish, and it ends up with… a lot of oil deposits in the abdominal region.

“Similar to humans, when we get fat, the fish can also become “obese”, and may develop fatty liver that affects its health. Abdominal fat also adds to the weight of the fish, but it’s something that will typically be thrown away during processing and end up in the waste bin.”