Kusu Island comes to life as pilgrimage season kicks off, temple celebrates 100th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Every ninth lunar month since she was a girl, Madam Hor Foong Kheng would take the ferry to Kusu Island with her parents to pray for blessings.

On Sunday, the electronics operator, now 59, made the pilgrimage alone, as her father has died while her mother has mobility issues. At the keramat, she replaced the fraying amulet around her wrist from the previous year, and brought two more back for her mum and younger sister.

“I have to wear it carefully, because if it breaks it’s bad luck,” she said of the amulet, which she carries everywhere as she believes it protects her from harm.

Madam Hor was among some 1,000 devotees who made the trek to Kusu Island on the first day of the Kusu pilgrimage season as at 5pm on Sunday, according to Singapore Island Cruise and Ferry Services. The month-long season continues until Nov 12.

The usually sleepy island saw a steady stream of devotees arriving by ferry from 7.30am, with the crowd peaking at about 1pm.

Many pilgrims followed the established routine of first praying at the Da Bo Gong temple, before climbing the steps to the three Malay shrines, or keramat, atop a small hill nearby.

At the temple, devotees prayed quietly to the two main Chinese deities housed there: the God of Prosperity and Guan Yin, the Goddess of Mercy. Clasping joss sticks, many knelt on the ground in thoughtful prayer as the scent of incense filled the air.

The brightly-painted temple marks its centenary this year, having been built in 1923.