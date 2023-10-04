More visitors expected during Kusu Island’s annual pilgrimage season as temple marks centenary

SINGAPORE – Visitors making the annual pilgrimage to Kusu Island in 2023 can likely expect larger crowds heading to the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple, which marks its centenary this year.

The yearly pilgrimage – which will take place from Oct 15 to Nov 12 – attracts thousands of devotees who visit the Chinese temple, which was constructed in 1923. The island is also home to three Malay shrines.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Wednesday that visitors who wish to visit the island during the annual Kusu pilgrimage season can purchase ferry tickets via the Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services (SIC) website, or by scanning a QR code on the SLA website.

Tickets for adults cost $16 from Monday to Friday, and $20 on weekends and public holidays, while tickets for children aged one to 12 years cost $12.

SIC will send successful buyers a confirmation e-mail, which has to be presented at the ferry counter at Marina South Pier for ticket collection.

As weekends are a popular period during the Kusu pilgrimage season, visitors are advised to visit Kusu Island on weekdays, said SLA, adding that “they are also advised to stay home if feeling unwell”.

“Visitors are advised to bring their own water and to wear comfortable attire and shoes to walk around the island. Overnight stays and bringing of pets to Kusu Island are not permitted,” SLA said.

During the pilgrimage season, the first ferry will depart from Marina South Pier at 7am daily on weekdays, and 6.30am on weekends and on Nov 12, the public holiday for Deepavali.

The last ferry will depart from Marina South Pier at 5pm and leave Kusu Island at 7pm daily.

For the duration of the pilgrimage season, all regular ferry services to St John’s Island will not stop by Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier.