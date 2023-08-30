Parents call for Kinderland principal to be fired, barred from pre-school industry

SINGAPORE – Some parents are calling for the principal of a Kinderland pre-school to be fired and barred from working in the pre-school sector, after videos of a teacher there allegedly manhandling pupils were circulated widely online on Monday.

Speaking to reporters outside the pre-school on Wednesday afternoon, a group of 12 parents said the principal, Ms Mahirah Yasid, should be dismissed for not doing enough in the alleged abuse incidents.

The parents, whose children were in the same class, turned up at the school at 1pm on Wednesday demanding to speak to Ms Yasid, but the principal was not there. They left frustrated at 3.30pm.

They were initially told by a Kinderland employee that the principal would be turning up. But the parents said they were later told to leave and make appointments separately with the pre-school.

Later at night, the parents - who are part of 15 disgruntled fathers and mothers - issued a letter saying they are “blindsided and deeply disappointed by the statement released by Kinderland” on Tuesday which mentioned that the school had reached out to the parents of affected children and were grateful to parents who have accepted its apologies and remedial measures.

The parents said in their joint letter that “Kinderland did not reach out to any of us to extend their apologies”.

They lamented that when they went to the school on Wednesday afternoon to seek an explanation and solutions, they were asked to return on another day.

“We feel that this shows a lack of compassion and understanding of the trauma that our children had gone through,” said the parents.

Earlier in the afternoon, the parents - all of whom took time off work to make the visit - were emotional when they spoke to the media. Many of them have withdrawn their children from the pre-school, or are looking to do so.

The teacher allegedly seen in the secretly filmed videos, 33-year-old Lin Min, appeared in court via video-link on Wednesday where she was charged with ill-treating a child.

She allegedly forced a 23-month-old girl into a lying position on the floor and poured water into her mouth.

A parent, whose daughter was seen in a video seemingly being forced to drink water, said the principal downplayed the incident when contacted about two weeks ago.

This was before the video was circulated.

Another parent said Ms Yasid did not take parents’ complaints, regarding suspected abuses of their children, seriously.

The father, who wanted to be known only as Mr Teo, said his son returned home from the pre-school with bite marks, scratches and bruises on multiple occasions in late 2021.

“When I raised these incidents with Ms Yasid, she denied anything was going on in school, saying my 18-month-old son had gotten injured on the way home,” said Mr Teo, who has since withdrawn his son from the pre-school.