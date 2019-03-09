Khaw leaves hospital one week after surgery

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan was discharged from hospital yesterday after undergoing surgery for a fractured arm.

"I am going #home today!" he said in a post on Facebook.

Mr Khaw, 66, had been warded at Singapore General Hospital, where he underwent surgery last Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said last Monday that Mr Khaw would be on extended medical leave after fracturing his left arm in a fall the week before.

He would resume his duties as transport minister when he is able to do so, probably after several weeks, the PMO said in its statement.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, 58, is acting Transport Minister while Mr Khaw recovers from his injury.

The other MPs in Mr Khaw's Sembawang GRC have been covering his duties in his constituency.

In his post yesterday, Mr Khaw said: "After five hospitalisations, I have experienced the progress in our medical services over the decades."

In May 2010, he had a coronary artery bypass graft.

During his latest hospital stay, Mr Khaw tested a compact heart monitor invented by National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) cardiologist Philip Wong.

The monitor, which is currently available in more than 30 countries, sends the user's electrocardiography readings to the NHCS continuously in real time, without using cables.

The device is non-invasive, easy to use and detachable, Mr Khaw said in his post.

Choo Yun Ting