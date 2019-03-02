Khaw undergoes 3-hour surgery on fractured left arm

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan is recovering at Singapore General Hospital after undergoing surgery on his fractured left arm yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Khaw, 66, said he went into the operating theatre at 8am and came out at 11am. "The operation was uneventful," he added.

He said he was hungry as he had started fasting the night before his surgery and added: "I suppose that's a good sign."

Mr Khaw, who fractured his arm in a fall and is on extended medical leave, also shared a photograph of himself in hospital with a cup of coffee next to him.

He wrote in his post: "I deliberately stayed away from coffee last week in case it kept me awake. Now that surgery is over, I have just given myself a treat - a nice hot coffee!"

On Wednesday, Mr Khaw thanked well-wishers, adding that he was "fully prepared" for his operation.

"I'm in the best of hands and looking forward to a full recovery," he said in a Facebook post.

He also said that his accident at home was a timely reminder of how it was important for senior citizens to "never jump out of bed".

Mr Khaw will resume duties when he is able to do so, probably after several weeks, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an earlier statement.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, 58, has stepped in as Acting Transport Minister to ensure ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters will continue to be well coordinated, said the PMO statement.

Senior Ministers of State for Transport Lam Pin Min and Janil Puthucheary, together with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, will help Dr Balakrishnan in the parliamentary debate on the spending plans of the Transport Ministry.

The other MPs in Mr Khaw's Sembawang GRC will take over his duties in the constituency, including attending his Meet-the-People sessions.