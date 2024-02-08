Keppel donates $1 million to SPD in renewed partnership, supporting new Canberra senior care centre

SINGAPORE – Keppel has pledged $1 million to SPD to support its new senior care centre at Canberra, which caters to those who require rehabilitation or assistance with daily living, as well as the SPD Sheltered Workshop, which provides training and employment to persons with disabilities.

On Feb 8, the charity supporting people with disabilities announced the renewal of its partnership with Keppel’s philanthropic arm, Keppel Care Foundation, for the next three years.

The renewed partnership was launched at the SPD Ability Centre by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The senior care centre in Sembawang, called SPD@Canberra, will provide rehabilitation and day care services for seniors with disabilities or who require rehabilitation services, including physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy services.

Slated to commence operations in the second quarter of 2024, it is the first senior care centre by SPD to be located within an integrated hub. This will allow the centre to use the public sports and leisure facilities at Bukit Canberra to support its programmes.

SPD@Canberra will also engage the seniors in day care with adaptive sports, gardening and bingo. The centre hopes to serve 200 clients each year.

Of Keppel’s $1 million pledge, $700,000 will support SPD in setting up SPD@Canberra and provide subsidies to reduce the financial barriers to rehabilitation and day care services for the elderly clients. Clients pay up to $80 per day care session, and up to $98 per rehabilitation session, depending on the subsidies they qualify for.

The remaining $300,000 will go to the SPD Sheltered Workshop, which is helping more than 100 persons with disabilities develop their skills such as leather crafting and improve their job prospects.

In December 2019, Keppel committed $500,000 to SPD to help enhance the sheltered workshop and support the charity’s clients.

Through skills-based volunteerism, Keppel’s staff also brought their skills in areas such as engineering, safety, and business development to improve the workshop.

For instance, Keppel staff helped SPD to rebrand its line of products under the label SPD Artisan Collab, revamped its e-shop and gave SPD advice to improve its operating efficiency and scale up production of its hand-made products, with the purchase of machines, for instance.

After the revamp of SPD’s e-shop in 2020 and the launch of an expanded line of products, the annual sales of its online store increased more than four-fold by 2023.

SPD’s trainees also picked up new skills in leather crafting to boost their employability.

Keppel’s latest donation will be used to increase production capacity of products such as leather goods, hand-bound journals, and reusable masks at the sheltered workshop, as well as provide further subsidies to its trainees where needed.

Keppel’s staff volunteers will continue to collaborate with SPD to improve work processes and the long-term performance of the sheltered workshop. They will also organise activities to engage the seniors at SPD@Canberra.