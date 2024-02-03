Helping persons with disabilities find work in Singapore: A personal testimony

It is a struggle for talented persons with disabilities to find a good job in Singapore. Enlightened employers are still a small minority.

Tommy Koh
The government has adopted a series of Enabling Masterplans. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
From 1984 to 1990, I was based in Washington, as Singapore’s ambassador to the United States. Soon after my arrival, someone from Gallaudet University contacted me. I must confess that I had never heard of the university.

Gallaudet University is a private, federally chartered university, founded in 1864 for students who are deaf or hard of hearing. I was told that there were a few students from Singapore at the university and asked if I would like to meet them. My wife and I invited them home for dinner. We kept in touch with all the students while we were in Washington.

