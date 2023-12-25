JTC to reclaim 172ha of land in Tuas for industrial use, improved connections to Tuas Port

SINGAPORE – New reclamation works are planned for Tuas, which will yield about 172ha of land for industrial use and to improve road connections to Tuas Port.

JTC Corporation, the government agency overseeing Singapore’s industrial spaces, told The Straits Times that reclamation works at Northern Tuas Basin are slated to begin in 2025 and end around 2029.

The project will “meet land demand for future industrial uses as part of ongoing plans to rejuvenate the older parts of Jurong and Tuas Industrial Estates, which were developed in the 1960s and 1970s”, said the agency in response to queries.

JTC added that newly reclaimed land is also necessary for infrastructure and road network connections to Tuas South and Tuas Port, which is being developed in four phases and will be fully completed in the 2040s.

The 172ha of new land will be nearly double the size of the 93ha Bidadari estate, and will add to the roughly 2,200ha meant for industrial use in Tuas and Tuas South.

As part of the upcoming reclamation, JTC and the National Environment Agency (NEA) will pilot the use of incineration bottom ash – a solid residue from the burning of waste in incineration plants – as reclamation fill.

This pilot is among recent efforts to either reduce incineration waste entering or remove such waste from Semakau Landfill – Singapore’s only landfill. NEA is studying the feasibility of mining about 10 million cubic m of waste to reclaim Tuas Port Phase 3 from the landfill, whose 28 million cubic m capacity is expected to be reached by 2035 at current waste-disposal rates.

The Government has reclaimed land over time to expand Tuas – a former swamp land – for industrial use, with about 650ha added in the 1980s.

Since that time, the Northern Tuas Basin area has housed firms such as offshore marine servicing and pharmaceutical companies.

JTC said it had in 2015 and 2016 engaged 25 companies that will be affected by the reclamation to give them sufficient time to relocate.

Since then, 22 have vacated their premises, while the remaining three are expected to relocate progressively by 2025, said JTC, adding that reclamation works will be executed in phases and coordinated to minimise the impact on companies.

Ahead of the upcoming works, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was conducted in 2023, and its report made available for public viewing from Nov 10 to Dec 8 at JTC Summit – subject to the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

JTC said the EIA – which like other assessments for land reclamation projects looked into the impact on water quality and marine ecology, among other things – concluded that there would be no significant environmental impact from the project with the implementation of mitigation measures recommended by the consultant that conducted the assessment.

Such measures could include installing silt screens to limit the flow of sediments, and minimising dredging works, said JTC.