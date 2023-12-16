Ash from Semakau Landfill could be used to reclaim land for mega Tuas Port project

SINGAPORE – About one-tenth of materials needed to reclaim land for Phase 3 of Tuas Port could come from Semakau Landfill, freeing up a large portion of the country’s only landfill.

Within the next five years or so, the National Environment Agency (NEA) aims to mine the landfilled waste, possibly mix it with cement and use it as an alternative to sand for the reclamation, The Straits Times has learnt.

The plan is to excavate about 10 million cubic metres of landfilled waste, which is about 35 per cent of the 28 million cubic metres that Semakau can hold. Tuas Port Phase 3 – which is currently being planned for – will need more than 100 million cubic metres of reclamation fill.

In response to ST queries, NEA said it is working with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to study the use of mixed materials from Semakau Landfill for reclamation. “Mixed materials” refers to materials such as incineration bottom ash and wastewater sludge that are dumped together in the landfill.

“If mixed materials could be used as reclamation fill, the requirement for conventional fill material, such as sand, can be reduced and space at Semakau Landfill freed up,” added NEA.

At current waste disposal rates, Semakau is expected to be filled up by 2035.

NEA is looking for a multi-disciplinary consultancy to design the mega-project and possibly provide supervision services throughout the entire mining period, which is expected to be between 2027 and 2029.

A civil and environmental engineering professor who studied the waste in the landfill had previously said waste that is more similar in quality to fresh incineration ash can be easily washed, chemically treated or gasified.

But buried waste that has been exposed to the elements for up to 20 years can be trickier to work with. This is because the older materials might be cleaner than fresh waste or more contaminated with hazardous materials.